February 3, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. equity futures are higher following steep declines in the previous session, as China took steps to reduce pressure on its economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. However, stock markets in mainland China were sharply lower after their markets reopened with the end of the Lunar New Year holidays. Chinas central bank lowered reverse repo rates by 10 basis points and injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($171 billion) into the economy to limit the economic damage from travel curbs and business shut-downs. The 8:45 central time January U.S. PMI manufacturing index is expected to be 51.7 and the 9:00 December construction spending report is anticipated to show an increase of 0.5%. Likely slower global economic growth, as a result of the coronavirus, will be met with more accommodation from the worlds central banks, which will rescue this market. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is higher against most currencies on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation than other major central banks. The euro currency is lower in spite of news that the euro zone January manufacturing PMI was 47.9 when 47.8 was estimated and the German January manufacturing PMI was 45.3 when the forecast was 45.2. The U.K. formally exited the EU on Friday and entered into a transition period. The British pound declined, as fears over a hard Brexit resurfaced after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that he was prepared to walk away from discussions with the EU, if he did not get a free trade agreement. Prime Minister Johnson said he wanted a free trade agreement similar to the terms the bloc has with Canada, which imposes no tariffs, or quotas on trade in goods. The U.K. January manufacturing PMI was 50 when 49.8 was predicted. The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its regularly scheduled policy meeting tomorrow. No change in policy is expected. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated, following recovering stock index futures. Raphael Bostic of the Federal Reserve will speak at 3:30. In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation. Currently there is a 58% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its June 10 policy meeting, SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3217.00 Resistance 3258.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.160 Resistance 97.660 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.10740 Resistance 1.11280 March 20Japanese Yen Support .92150 Resistance .92620 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75400 Resistance .75660 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6680 Resistance .6720 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 162^16 Resistance 164^8 April 20Gold Support 1574.0 Resistance 1600.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 50.37 Resistance 52.50 March 20Copper Support 2.4850 Resistance 2.5700 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you. Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc. It is fast, saves on postage and its green.



