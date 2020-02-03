rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Natural Gas Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast
Monday, February 03, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Natural gas futures closed lower last week, but higher on Friday. The selling pressure throughout the week represented the headwinds from the weak winter weather season. The rebound on the last day of the week represented indications of a tightening supply/demand balance.

Fridays potentially bullish technical closing price reversal chart pattern was not fueled by the weather, according to NatGasWeather.

The timeline remains the same, with a milder-than-normal pattern for much of the United States through February 9, but still with stronger pushes of cold air into the West and North February 10-15, NatGasWeather said. However, the amount of cold air into the Midwest and Northeast has backed off considerably since the start of the week for big demand losses, with only February 13-15 now looking cold enough to satisfy.

It does help that the supply/demand balance has tightened considerably over the past month, but its up to weather patterns to take advantage, and they simply havent.

Last week,March natural gassettled at $1.841, $0.029 or -1.55%.

Read the full article:


Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy