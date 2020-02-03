Natural gas futures closed lower last week, but higher on Friday. The selling pressure throughout the week represented the headwinds from the weak winter weather season. The rebound on the last day of the week represented indications of a tightening supply/demand balance.

Fridays potentially bullish technical closing price reversal chart pattern was not fueled by the weather, according to NatGasWeather.

The timeline remains the same, with a milder-than-normal pattern for much of the United States through February 9, but still with stronger pushes of cold air into the West and North February 10-15, NatGasWeather said. However, the amount of cold air into the Midwest and Northeast has backed off considerably since the start of the week for big demand losses, with only February 13-15 now looking cold enough to satisfy.

It does help that the supply/demand balance has tightened considerably over the past month, but its up to weather patterns to take advantage, and they simply havent.

Last week,March natural gassettled at $1.841, $0.029 or -1.55%.