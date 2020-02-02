|
|
EURUSD Sees Price Rally, Eyes The 1.1117/50 Zone
Sunday, February 02, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
EURUSD has rallied strongly on Friday leaving risk of more strength on the cards. Resistance comes in at the 1.1150 where a break will turn risk to the 1.1100 level. A breach below here will target the 1.1200 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1250. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.1050 level with a violation of there opening the door for further gain towards the 1.1000 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.0950 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.0900 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more strength to occur in the new week.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.