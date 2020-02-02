10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 130/09 while currently trading at 131/17 continuing it's bullish momentum as the U.S stock market is sharply lower this afternoon sending money flows into the bond sector.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129/18 level and if you took the trade the stop loss now stands at 129/03 as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will also be reduced.

The yield at the current time stands at 1.52% as I think that could head down to 1.30% due to the Coronavirus becoming a major worldwide problem and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon. The 10 year note is trading far above its 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside as prices are right near a 4 1/2 month high with the next major level of resistance standing at the 132 area.

There is a lot of panic at the current time because if this virus becomes worse the bond market will be used as a flight to quality as then prices could go substantially higher so stay long.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

