|
|
The Trend In The 10 Year Note Is Strong
Sunday, February 02, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 130/09 while currently trading at 131/17 continuing it's bullish momentum as the U.S stock market is sharply lower this afternoon sending money flows into the bond sector.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129/18 level and if you took the trade the stop loss now stands at 129/03 as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will also be reduced.
The yield at the current time stands at 1.52% as I think that could head down to 1.30% due to the Coronavirus becoming a major worldwide problem and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon. The 10 year note is trading far above its 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside as prices are right near a 4 1/2 month high with the next major level of resistance standing at the 132 area.
There is a lot of panic at the current time because if this virus becomes worse the bond market will be used as a flight to quality as then prices could go substantially higher so stay long.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- The Trend In The 10 Year Note Is Strong - Sunday, February 02, 2020
- Time To Exit Platinum - Sunday, February 02, 2020
- Gold Prices Look To Move Higher - Friday, January 31, 2020
- Wheat Prices Hit A 3 Week Low - Friday, January 31, 2020
- Cattle Prices Down 5th Day In A Row - Friday, January 31, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.