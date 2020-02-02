|
|
Time To Exit Platinum
Sunday, February 02, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the April contract settled last Friday in New York at 1,010 an ounce while currently trading at 963 as I had been recommending a bullish position over the last month from around the 974 level as it is time to exit as prices are right near a 3 week low.
At the current time I do not have any precious metal recommendations, however I do think gold prices are headed higher, but I will wait for the risk/reward to become more in your favor to enter into a bullish position as I'm a little disappointed in platinum as it reacted negatively off of the Coronavirus news not positively which is surprising in my opinion.
Platinum prices are now trading under their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed, however I will not take a short position as I think the downside is very limited as I will be looking at another bullish position in the coming weeks ahead once the chart structure improves, but at this time I have become neutral.
TREND: MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
