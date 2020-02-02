|
|
Lean Hogs. I'm looking for a continuation trade this week.
Sunday, February 02, 2020
by Peter Karaverdian of ForteTrader.com
|
If you follow my other commentaries you see last Sunday we were looking for short positions on Lean Hogs. Was a good short. I expect a price continuation to the short side with technical price levels of $55, then to $51, and if we can break that down to $45.80's.
Seasonality is a good condition we are looking at here also.
Momentum doesn't seem to be turned up. Expect a small pull back this coming week but I still see the overall as a Shorter run down. Looking to Short the June Lean Hogs (HEM20) and Buy back August (HEQ20).
Put On and Walk Away Kind of Trade. I Can Help You With It If You Need The Help.
Last 15 Years AlgorithmicPatterns show:
Average profit $912 Per Contract
Average Loss $280
Average Drawdown $853
Patience in these markets. Slow and Steady Wins The Race!!!
Happy Trading
Peter Karaverdian
