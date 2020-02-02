If you follow my other commentaries you see last Sunday we were looking for short positions on Lean Hogs. Was a good short. I expect a price continuation to the short side with technical price levels of $55, then to $51, and if we can break that down to $45.80's.





Seasonality is a good condition we are looking at here also.





Momentum doesn't seem to be turned up. Expect a small pull back this coming week but I still see the overall as a Shorter run down. Looking to Short the June Lean Hogs (HEM20) and Buy back August (HEQ20).





Put On and Walk Away Kind of Trade. I Can Help You With It If You Need The Help.





Last 15 Years AlgorithmicPatterns show:



Average profit $912 Per Contract

Average Loss $280

Average Drawdown $853









Patience in these markets. Slow and Steady Wins The Race!!!

Happy Trading

Peter Karaverdian

support@fortetrader.com

www.fortetrader.com

