Below is my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite from a few weeks ago entitled, Get With The Times.

January 24, 2020

Get With The Times

Yes, the trade war with China, lasting nearly 2 full years is over. Yes, China signed a historic treaty committing them to buy $80 billion worth of US ag-commodities over 2 years. Yes, the dollar amount China has pledged to buy has never before in history been attempted by any nation. Yes, the trade deal with China is good for them and very good for US farmers and ranchers as well. But now what?

First, let me point out a few things that are evident and well known. Also allow me to point out a few things that remain a mystery and only with the benefit of hindsight will we know how events actually unfolded. The trade deal with China is potentially quite bullish for American farmers and ranchers. But there are a number of moving parts to the trade deal and those have to be recognized.

There is no way of knowing for sure what China wants in the way of U.S. food stuffs. Nor, how much they need. Or, when they need it. Believe me, China will keep those cards very close to their vest and offer no hints whatsoever about what they will be doing. Certainly, there are educated guesses floating around about Chinese needs but until it is confirmed by the USDA, everything is a rumor and nothing more.

With China signing a historic trade deal it means U.S agricultural has, new found demand that will underpin the ag-markets and prices. Understand that Chinese traders are shrewd. They will not chase markets higher. They will buy weakness which only makes sense. As a U.S. ag-producer or trader, you should do the same. Avoid buying strength. Avoid selling weakness.

I have argued that this year and in the years to come, climate change will impact the growing seasons for grains in the US and likely elsewhere on the globe. And I am not alone with such reasoning. Recently, BlackRock, the worlds largest money manager with $7 trillion in assets under management had this to say according to CNBC News, in a headline that blared, Heres how the worlds largest money manager is overhauling its strategy because of climate change. BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink said, Climate change poses a real risk to long-term viability, and companies can no longer afford to ignore these risks.

Earlier this week and also from CNBC News this headline was posted. Climate experts demand world leaders stop walking away from the science. Here is a statement from that posting. The UN has recognized climate change as the defining issue of our time, with a recent report calling the crisis the greatest challenge to sustainable development.

When BlackRock, the worlds largest money manager starts squirming over climate change, so do I. When the United Nations argues climate change is, the defining issue of our time they should be listened to and carefully. Between BlackRock and the U.N., that old saw, where there is smoke, there is fire rings true.

The key to success in farming and ranching is marketing. That is how is has always been and that will not change. Ever. And they key to agriculture commodities, the wild card so to speak is Mother Nature. Or, climate change. Imagine what the ag-markets could possibly do on the upside with China a big buyers of U.S. food stuffs for the next two years just as unusually threatening weather blankets the Grain Belt? Imagine!

The decade that just ended was the warmest for the world as a whole in all of history. The year 2019, was the 2nd warmest in history. The 5 years leading up to 2020 were the warmest in history. The only reason crops were not impacted is the threatening weather was absent in July and August here in the US.

The combination of new found demand with China and the distinct prospects of serious climate change issues has the potential to be wildly bullish the agriculture markets. American agricultural producers have dodged a weather issue bullet for years. I doubt that will happen again this growing season or the years to come.

For one of the few times in history, American farmers and ranchers are looking at new found demand coupled with the distinct possibility that Mother Nature, or climate change will make or break a host of food stuff markets here or abroad. My advice? Hone your marketing skills and reach out for help. Times have changed. Get with the times. You must know when to buy. When to sell. And when to sit tight. Marketing is the key to success in the world of agricultural.



I am not entirely certain but January that just ended was likely the most bearish January, the most bearish start to a New Year and New Decade in history. Plus, the Dow fell 595 on the final day of the month as well. Buckle up! We are looking at a frog walker in the period ahead.



