The Week Ahead Economic Data, the RBA and the Coronavirus in Focus

On the Macro

Its another busy week ahead on theeconomic calendar, with 63 stats to monitor. In the previous week, 58 stats had been in focus.

For the Dollar:

Its a particularly busy week ahead on the economic calendar.

At the start of the week, the markets preferred ISM manufacturing PMI numbers are due out alongside the Markits finalized figures.

While forecasts are Dollar positive, the devil will be in the details. The markets will be looking for a pick in new orders and optimism to offset the effect of an ongoing contraction.

The market focus will then shift to factory orders on Tuesday, which precedes a busy Wednesday.

Mid-week, the all-important ISM non-manufacturing PMI is due out along with the ADPs nonfarm employment change figures for January. Expect the PMI figures to have the greatest impact on the day.

After a busy Wednesday, the markets will the direct attention to labor market figures due out on Friday.

Wage growth and NFP numbers will be the key drivers at the end of the week.

The Dollar Spot Index ended the week down by 0.47% to 97.39.

For the EUR :

Its also a busy week ahead on theeconomic datafront.

Private sector PMI numbers for Italy, Spain and the Eurozone are due out on Monday and Wednesday. Finalized numbers are also due out of France and Germany.

Expect the Eurozones finalized composite to have the greatest influence, though there will be EUR sensitivity to Italys numbers

On Wednesday, Eurozone retail sales figures will also provide direction ahead of German factory orders on Thursday. The retail sales figures will need to come in ahead of forecasts, however, following the slide in German retail sales.

The market focus will then shift to German industrial production and trade figures due out on Friday.

After the ECBs dovish outlook and better than expected PMI numbers out of Germany, positive stats out of Germany would certainly provide further support to the EUR.

If last weeks IFO Business Climate figures are anything to go by, it could be a tricky week ahead

Outside of the numbers, the ECB economic bulletin and EU Economic Forecasts, due out on Thursday, will also provide direction.

If Lagardes press conference was anything to go by, the reports are unlikely to be too upbeat.

The EUR/USD ended the week up by 0.62% to $1.1093.

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/the-week-ahead-economic-data-the-rba-and-the-coronavirus-in-focus-630037