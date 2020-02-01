USDCHF Sells Off With Eyes On 0.9612 Zone







USDCHF faces risk of further move lower following its price sell off the past week. Resistance comes in at the 0.9650 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 0.9700 level and then the 0.9750 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 0.9800 level. On the downside, support is located at the 0.9600 level with a turn below here opening the door for more decline towards the 0.9550 level. And then the 0.9500 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.9450 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the downside on price weakness.







This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategist Plus See Pricing and Get Started (PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.