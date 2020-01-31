Blue Line Breakfast Report - Weekend Edition



Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - February 1 Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets General Market Commentary It appears that the market is finally starting to realize the potential ramifications that the Coronavirus would have on the global economy. We have seen multiple businesses close up shop in China bringing their economy to a screeching halt. Commodities like copper have seen 11 straight days of declines as well at the cattle market. The stock market was slammed on Friday with declines in the Dow Jones over 500+ points. Multiple airlines have halted flights to and from China and Starbucks has closed 2000 locations. This is why beyond metals and energies the soft market is intriguing.

If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only. You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link to register https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar Cocoa - YTD up 8.86% Another impressive showing out of the cocoa market this week given the extensive selloff in the U.S. equity markets. With demand destruction so far avoided, this market is tip toeing higher on reduced production estimates and hot dry weather in the key growing regions in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. Tracking weather developments in that region is the equivalent of watching paint dry. There is a slight chance of rain on Sunday night coming into Monday but other than that it is 90+ degrees during the day and 65 at night. From a technical perspective the trend traders continue to maintain long positions from January 10th at 2588 and with support at 2735. Sell triggers are down at 2679. A move down through 2679 puts them on the sidelines. Some of the key technical indicators I closely follow are more in the middle of the range so you might want to wait for the breakout to occur in order to add to your positions. R2 - 2859 R1 - 2826 S1 - 2741 S2 - 2673 Upside target = 2859 Reversal point = 2673 Sugar - YTD up 8.42% This market is still standing on its own two feet while its big brother crude oil is getting knocked down left and right. Even with energy demand slumping and the Brazilian Real as low as Ive ever seen it, the market continues to find support from the declining crop size. There is considerable talk that India and Thailand's production levels are even lower than already stated. The trend traders are still long with entries back on January 6th at 13.73 and with the market settling at 14.61 the first level of support comes in at 14.36. The sell triggers are down at 13.84 and is a place to get out not a place to reverse. R2 - 15.49 - High Nov 20th 2017 R1 - 14.90 S1 - 14.36 S2 - 14.05 Target - 15.49 Reversal point = 14.05 Orange Juice - YTD down 4.06% Technically this market has no idea what it is going to do. A savvy trader would have been selling short dated option strangles but that just simply not in the average traders playbook or in their risk parameters. With trend traders short the first two contract months and long the back two, it looks like they dont know whether to make heads or tails. One would need to wait for a breakout on either side in order to initiate a position. Coffee - YTD down 21.24% I almost spit my coffee out when I saw that this market somehow managed to rally on Friday. With 2000 Starbucks closed in China one would have to imagine that coffee demand is going to be significantly off. This up day was most likely large shorts covering their positions in order to support other losing positions like long equities. Trend traders have been short coffee since January 24th at 110.15 and with the market settling at 102.65 they are comfortably ahead on the week. First level of resistance is up 107.27 and buy triggers are at 116.10. That is the level they would blow out of positions, not the level they would initiate longs. R2 - 113.70 R1 - 109.09 - 200 DMA S1 - 100.50 S2 - 96 - Key low from last October

Learn Strategies to trade futures and options like the pros with more than 40 hours of educational videos and Q&A sessions Blue Line Futures Trading Education If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to register https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-trading-education

Good luck and good trading, Phillip Streible Chief Market Strategist 312-858-7303 Phil@Bluelinefutures.com Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know!

You can email us at info@Bluelinefutures.com or call312-278-0500 BlueLineFutures.com

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Unsubscribe Blue Line Futures 141 W Jackson Blvd, Suite 2845 Chicago, Illinois 60604 United States (312) 278-0500 Reply Forward



Recent articles from this author Blue Line Breakfast Report - Weekend Edition

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 31

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 30

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 29

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 29

About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.