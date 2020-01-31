Dip buyers in the ES are starting to second guess themselves.



3275 has indeed acted as a pivot. After a few wild days of trading on both sides of 3275, the market appears to have finally picked a direction. AS long as the S&P 500 stays below this level, the bears have an edge. We find it interesting that commodities have priced in a substantial impact from the coronavirus but stocks have yet to do so. Despite today's selling, the stock indices remain close to all-time-highs but commodities are near all-time lows (at least the Bloomberg Commodity Index is). In our view, the former is overvalued and the latter is undervalued. Whether or not traders will do something about it (sell stocks and buy commodities) is another matter.

Nevertheless, the bargains are probably in the commodity space because they have little downside risk (based on historical standards) but the upside is wide open. If the greenback rolls over as it started to on Friday, this should give commodities a boost.





Treasury Futures Markets



30-year Treasury Bond Futures



Bonds and notes have yet to retest the fall highs.



We like the idea of being bears on this rally but the odds suggest we touch the high prices seen in the fall. If so,164'0 in the 30-year and maybe even 166'0 should be seen. If you are following the notes, we would like to see the mid-132s to 133 before turning bearish.



Our overall thoughts remain the same in Treasuries:



Treasuries tend to find a high in late-January to early-February. The recent run-up will likely pose an opportunity for the bears to get in at comfortable prices. Unfortunately, picking the high (or low) is a tough game. We aren't convinced the buying has disappeared just yet; we are looking for another spike into the 164'0 area. If seen, we will turn bearish (any action taken would be in the 10-year note or even the eurodollar.



Treasury futures market consensus:



164 to 166 in the ZB could be seen but would likely be a place to turn bearish.



Technical Support:ZB : 155'02 and 153'30 ZN: 128'04, 127'08, 126'06.



Technical Resistance:ZB: 164'07, 165'28, and 167'09 ZN: 132'06, and 133'0





Stock Index Futures





The SARS virus saw a 13% decline, will coronavirus get the same reaction?



The ES appears to have broken below trendline support and could be in store for a good and healthy correction. While all of the focus is on the coronavirus, for good reason, we could start reading about the yield curve inversion again. If you recall, the last correction took place in September and October as investors contended with the hints of recession offered by the rate on the 10-year note falling below that of the 3-month T-Bill.



Our chartwork suggests the most likely target for the March E-mini S&P next week will be 3185. If support in this area breaks, things could quickly get ugly with 3100 to 3075 being a possibility.



Stock index futures market consensus:



As long as 3275 resistance holds, the bears are in control. 3185ish should be seen by early next week.



Technical Support:3182, 3126, 3074, 2885



Technical Resistance:3275, 3298, 3340, 3363





E-mini S&P Futures Day Trading Ideas

These are counter-trend entry ideas, the more distant the level the more reliable but the less likely to get filled



ES Day Trade Sell Levels: 3275, 3296, 3315, 3340 and 3362



ES Day Trade Buy Levels: 3208, 3183, 3126, 3101, and 3074



In other commodity futures and options markets...



September 12 - Roll the September Bloomberg Commodity Index into the December contract.



December 13 - Roll the December Bloomberg Commodity Index into March.



February 21 - Exit half of the Bloomberg Commodity Index futures position (we added on a dip in January).



June 14 - Roll BCI into the September contract and double the quantity (to dollar cost average).



July 25 - Go long the euro currency using a micro futures contract.



September 25 - Buy January orange juice 110 calls for about 2.50 ($375).



October 28 - Sell S&P 500 futures in a SMALL way using Micro E-mini or E-minis depending on account size and risk tolerance.



November 7th - Add to micro ES short future position (double the current quantity).



December 3 - Offset half of the short S&P positions.



December 4 - Offset cattle spread to lock in moderate loss (about $300 for most before transaction costs).



December 9 - Roll December euro into March.



December 9 - Roll December BCI into March.



December 13 - Roll December Micro E-mini S&P into March and double the quantity.



January 3 - Go long mini natural gas futures near $2.10.



January 8 - Sell April crude oil 69/52 strangle and buy the March 73/50 strangle to act as catastrophic insurance for a net credit of about $930 before transaction costs.



January 15 - Sell April hog 66 puts and buy February hog 60 puts for a credit of about $700 before transaction costs.



January 15 - Buy back short call leg of crude oil spread to lock in gain of about $600 to $700 (we are holding the rest of the trade).



January 16 - Go long May corn, hedge the position by purchasing a May 3.70 puy and paying for it with the sale of a May 4.10 call.



January 15 - Sell May wheat 6.20 call and buy the March 6.30 call to collect about 12 cents.



January 27 - Buy March soybean 9.10 calls near 5 cents.



January 31 - Exit short wheat call spread to lock in a quick gain.



January 31 - Offset half of the micro ES futures near 3255.





Senior Commodity Market Strategist and Broker, STOCKS & COMMODITIES Magazine Columnist, TheStreet.com Contributor, and Author Carley Garner is an experienced futures and options broker with DeCarley Trading, a division of Zaner Group, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also the author of Higher Probability Commodity Trading; A Trader's First Book on Commodities (two editions); Currency Trading in the Forex and Futures Markets; and Commodity Options.