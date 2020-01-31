Gold Futures---Gold futures in the April contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session after settling last Friday in New York at 1,578 an ounce while currently trading at 1,591 as prices are right near a 7 year high.

At the current time I'm not involved, but I do believe higher prices are ahead as there is so much uncertainty about the Coronavirus and if that situation becomes worse you will see massive money flows continue to enter the bond and gold market. If you are long a futures contract I would place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 1,552 as an exit strategy as prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside. In my opinion I believe prices will test the January 8th high of 1,619 possibly in next weeks trade as I see no reason to be short gold at this time.

Volatility at the current time is average in my opinion and I think it could start to expand tremendously to the upside especially if the Coronavirus continues to spread as quickly as it has as nobody really understands how bad this situation can become as that will continue to support gold prices in the short-term.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

