Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 5.73 while currently trading at 5.64 a bushel down about $0.17 for the trading week as prices are right near a 3 week low.

At the current time I do not have any grain recommendations as I exited corn yesterday as the whole sector looks weak due to the fact of the Coronavirus possibly slowing down demand for many agricultural products as the phase 1 deal with China could be in jeopardy due to the fact that their economy is going to be severely hurt by this situation. Wheat prices have traded lower 7 out of the last 8 trading sessions now below its 20 day but still above its 100 day moving average and if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line has finally been broken as it looks to me lower prices are ahead.

I will wait for the chart structure to improve therefor the risk / reward would be more in your favor to take a short position as seasonably speaking we are entering the vulnerable part of the year for wheat prices so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved possibly in next week's trade.

Prices topped out on January 22nd at 5.92 as weather conditions have improved in the Great Plains part of the United States as demand is the main culprit here and until we receive more clarity on the Coronavirus I see no reason to be long.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.