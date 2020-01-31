rounded corner
Wheat Prices Hit A 3 Week Low
Friday, January 31, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 5.73 while currently trading at 5.64 a bushel down about $0.17 for the trading week as prices are right near a 3 week low.

At the current time I do not have any grain recommendations as I exited corn yesterday as the whole sector looks weak due to the fact of the Coronavirus possibly slowing down demand for many agricultural products as the phase 1 deal with China could be in jeopardy due to the fact that their economy is going to be severely hurt by this situation. Wheat prices have traded lower 7 out of the last 8 trading sessions now below its 20 day but still above its 100 day moving average and if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line has finally been broken as it looks to me lower prices are ahead.

I will wait for the chart structure to improve therefor the risk / reward would be more in your favor to take a short position as seasonably speaking we are entering the vulnerable part of the year for wheat prices so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved possibly in next week's trade.

Prices topped out on January 22nd at 5.92 as weather conditions have improved in the Great Plains part of the United States as demand is the main culprit here and until we receive more clarity on the Coronavirus I see no reason to be long.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
