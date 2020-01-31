Why we believe Palladium prices are headed much lower



Palladium has consistently been one of the better-performing precious metals on the market, most times achieving higher price growth than gold silver or platinum. Its market price has been on the rise for a few years now and after putting in an interim bottom in Q3 2018 in the $814 area, has virtually tripled in price in about 5 quarters since then. But given its substantial reliance in the carbon fuel-based automobile sector and the rise of electric vehicles and other disruptive technologies, could the value of Palladium soon experience downward pressures? Roughly 75% of demand for palladium is from catalysts of gasoline-fueled automobiles which still dominates the current vehicle sales and those that are in use over the world. Palladium is also considered an investment safe haven, along with gold and platinum, but is notorious for its bouts of price volatility often times rising and falling with seasonal reports of vehicle sales by the automotive industry. Analysts often times opine that palladium will continue to remain high as tightening market conditions continue through 2020. In addition, miners do go through a process of mining and refining this for end use, and most of this activity is in Africa in troubled areas sometimes affected by insurgent activity. Meanwhile, it is not wise to dismiss the demand for electric cars and continuing subsidies by large economies like China that offer big breaks for electric car owners in terms of taxes and duties. Electric cars have no need for Palladium and as larger automotive manufacturers continue research on improving driving range of electric vehicles, electric vehicles will become the program of choice for manufacturers and fleet owners. Demand may be stymied by the advent of electric vehicles which have surged in the number models that manufacturers now have in the market including the consumer interest in a more greener vehicle. Technical analysis from the parabolic move higher that we had earlier this month with Palladium prices when we hit a high of 2427, points to a moderate pullback in the balance 27 odd days we have left for the March futures contract expiration of Palladium. The measured move points to a continuation short trade off this parabolic move with profit targets in the 2127 price area. From where we are trading at the time of this writing [2223], that is a nice 100 point move lower. Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although, TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.



