As per my September 2019 article, I warned of an impending trigger into 2020 for a recession. Here we are with that event. We now see that people are more scared of a virus than they are of financial irresponsibility that can kill them more rapidly or frequently than a virus can. Coronavirus is upon us but that only scratches the surface of the problems that this global economy has. Impeachment trial is a diversion of the problems that this global economy really has. Too many people now affecgted to ignore the real problems. BOTTOM LINE: Be safe out there. BUY PUTS IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY because it will get bad. BUY PUTS IN S&P into summer expiry BUY CALLS IN VIX into the summer BUY PUTS IN Luxury items (sells stocks shorts that are a luxury) Best Regards Edgard Cabanillas President, Alpine Trading LLC + 1 949 357 4948 edgard@alpine-trading.net www.alpine-trading.net RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.



About the author Edgard Cabanillas

Edgard Cabanillas brings 22 years of commodities trading experience to his everyday work in the futures and cash businesses that he develops. Starting in 1994, he began his trading career with a major grain exporting company until 2001. Subsequently, he started brokering cash grain and other ag markets in the U.S.and overseas. At the time, he focused on cash grain trading in wheat, corn, and soybean complex and futures spread trading. Since his start as a Series 3 broker in January 2010, Mr. Cabanillas has incorporated his passion for spread trading in the grain and ag markets into other futures markets such as the energies complex and soft commodities markets. With a view to risk and diversification, he offers his clients overall risk and portfolio management that can help guide their investment interests. You can reach him via phone at 949-357-4948 or via email at edgard@alpine-trading.net.