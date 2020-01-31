Grain Spreads: Corn Wedge July/Dec Corn



Old Crop/New Crop Corn or in this case July 20/Dec 20 corn has been wedging since early November. The spreads range is approximately from 1 cent July over to 5 cents under. A whopping six cent range. (See Chart). In my view something big for Corn is on the horizon. Whether we see an old crop squeeze vs potentially higher 2020 corn acres remains to be seen. A breakout here on the charts could simply push the spread to 10 to 20 cents July 20 over. A producer can justify adding positions on a rally on this spread as he/she sees fit. Afterall one would be amassing Dec 20 corn for a downside hedge, while speculating on July 20 for corn they already sold. Remember the longer the wedge, the better possibility for a larger percentage move in the market. If long I would be out on a close below 5.4 cents July under on this spread. Below I have the March 2020 Corn weekly continuous chart. Similar to the July/Dec spread, March 20 corn is starting to wedge. Next week the wedge narrows further. A bigger pronounced move is coming in my view, but which way? Under 375 and the market could push all the way to 360 then 351. Over 393 next week, we should move to 4.04/05 in my opinion then 426. Thats what the charts tell me. Fundamentals come in as follows in my estimation. Export Sales like this week at least finally meet USDA expectations and perhaps surpass them through March. Sales for future shipment today came in at 1.2 million metric tons with UNKNOWN destinations in for 345K of the total. UNKNOWN in the trade is spelled C-H-I_N-A. However with the Cornona virus spreading in China, last weeks corn push higher was abruptly halted as longs exited and new shorts entered the market. In my view with if this disease is contained I would be a buyer on any dips in Corn. Brazil is sold out of exportable corn in my opinion as their largest beef and pork producers buy from Argentina. Premiums in South America therefore have risen above US Gulf offers. Second we still have a over a billion bushels to harvest thats still stuck in the field here. According to the USDA its counted. Not sure I get it. South American corn harvest wont begin until April with Argentina Corn just planted and Brazil secondary crop corn planting just beginning. There could be an export window here for US supplies. Plus the uncertainties of weather could keep the market bid. These are reasons on why it would go higher. However it doesnt mean it will rally or that it has too. I just see a breakout here one way or the other soon. Trade the Charts. Please join me each and every Thursday at 3pm Central for a free grain and livestock webinar. Signup is free and a recording link will be sent upon signup. We discuss supply, demand, weather, and the charts. Please email me at slusk@walshtrading.com or 888 391 7894 Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604 Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.

Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices.PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago.

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com