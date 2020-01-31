Coronavirus and The Crash in Copper



MAR 20 Copper futures are down again today continuing the severe drop this market has experienced so far and breaking down below a trend in low prices on the weekly chart. Chinese demand is the biggest overall impacting factor on this market and industry there is at a standstill. With eerie images of empty streets and shopping areas, reports of businesses closed for the time being, and many parts of the country on lockdown its reasonable to expect demand to take a serious hit until the threat of this viral outbreak is contained. It seems the international community is unconcerned with the spread rates of coronavirus outside of China being well under control. While many markets are beginning to find support and reach bargain prices which may inspire demand, I fear this market may have a more extended demand issues and be in bear territory until China has this situation resolved. There is still support at 24945 which may hold, but I suspect this market will see a downside well below that before turning around. **For a free consultation call my direct line at (312) 373-4875** you may also send me an email at escoles@rjofutures.com



Recent articles from this author Coronavirus and The Crash in Copper

Sugar Shakes Off Viral Fears and Resumes Rally

Coronavirus and A Panic At The Markets

Sugar Rally Ready for Retracement

The Sad Story of Soybeans Starts a New Chapter

About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.