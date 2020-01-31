January 31, 2020
STOCK INDEX FUTURES
U.S. equity futures are lower as the coronavirus spread reduces prospects for global economic growth. The World Health Organization yesterday declared the coronavirus a public-health emergency of international concern. While the move highlighted the risks that the outbreak posed globally, the WHO stopped short of recommending restrictions on trade or travel.
The U.S. employment cost index, which is a measure of wages and benefits for civilian workers, increased 0.7% in October through December, which matched expectations.
Personal consumption expenditures, or household spending, increased 0.3% in December from November and personal income advanced 0.2% last month. Economists expected a 0.3% rise in both spending and personal income.
The 8:45 January Chicago PMI is expected to be 48.5 and the 9:00 January consumer sentiment index is anticipated to be 99.1.
Likely slower global economic growth, as a result of the coronavirus, will be met with more accommodation from the worlds central banks, which will ultimately rescue this market.
In spite of the negative market impact of the coronavirus, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures prices will end up higher in the first quarter.
CURRENCY FUTURES
Although the U.S. dollar is lower today, it recently has gained against most currencies on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation than other major central banks.
The euro currency is higher even though the euro area economy grew more slowly. The euro zone fourth quarter preliminary gross domestic product increased 0.1% when a gain of 0.2% was estimated.
Canada's gross domestic product increased 0.1% in November from the previous month. Market expectations were for unchanged.
Canada's industrial product price index rose 0.1% in December, following a revised 0.1% decline in the previous month.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Futures are higher due to fears that the coronavirus outbreak could damage global growth, and U.S. Treasury bond yields have declined as a result.
In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation.
The recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting offered few clues as to when the central bank will lower interest rates again, but keep in mind that the Fed must eventually do what the free markets demand.
Another fed funds rate reduction of 25 basis points is coming, probably in the fourth quarter.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3263.00 Resistance 3300.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 97.450 Resistance 97.850
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.10370 Resistance 1.10920
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .91830 Resistance .92150
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .75450 Resistance .75840
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .6680 Resistance .6740
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 162^2 Resistance 163^12
April 20Gold
Support 1573.0 Resistance 1593.0
March 20 Crude Oil
Support 51.45 Resistance 53.50
March 20Copper
Support 2.5150 Resistance 2.5700
Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.
Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account. It is fast, saves on postage and its green.
Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.