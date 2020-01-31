Central Banks To Be More Accommodative



January 31, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. equity futures are lower as the coronavirus spread reduces prospects for global economic growth. The World Health Organization yesterday declared the coronavirus a public-health emergency of international concern. While the move highlighted the risks that the outbreak posed globally, the WHO stopped short of recommending restrictions on trade or travel. The U.S. employment cost index, which is a measure of wages and benefits for civilian workers, increased 0.7% in October through December, which matched expectations. Personal consumption expenditures, or household spending, increased 0.3% in December from November and personal income advanced 0.2% last month. Economists expected a 0.3% rise in both spending and personal income. The 8:45 January Chicago PMI is expected to be 48.5 and the 9:00 January consumer sentiment index is anticipated to be 99.1. Likely slower global economic growth, as a result of the coronavirus, will be met with more accommodation from the worlds central banks, which will ultimately rescue this market. In spite of the negative market impact of the coronavirus, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures prices will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES Although the U.S. dollar is lower today, it recently has gained against most currencies on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation than other major central banks. The euro currency is higher even though the euro area economy grew more slowly. The euro zone fourth quarter preliminary gross domestic product increased 0.1% when a gain of 0.2% was estimated. Canada's gross domestic product increased 0.1% in November from the previous month. Market expectations were for unchanged. Canada's industrial product price index rose 0.1% in December, following a revised 0.1% decline in the previous month. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are higher due to fears that the coronavirus outbreak could damage global growth, and U.S. Treasury bond yields have declined as a result. In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation. The recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting offered few clues as to when the central bank will lower interest rates again, but keep in mind that the Fed must eventually do what the free markets demand. Another fed funds rate reduction of 25 basis points is coming, probably in the fourth quarter. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3263.00 Resistance 3300.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.450 Resistance 97.850 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.10370 Resistance 1.10920 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91830 Resistance .92150 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75450 Resistance .75840 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6680 Resistance .6740 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 162^2 Resistance 163^12 April 20Gold Support 1573.0 Resistance 1593.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 51.45 Resistance 53.50 March 20Copper Support 2.5150 Resistance 2.5700 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.