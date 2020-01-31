Corn (March)

Fundamentals : Corn futures fell yesterday as the risk-off mentality seeped back into the market on renewed fears of coronavirus. Does this have a huge impact on corn? Probably not, but money-flow has shifted within the global markets. After the grain markets closed yesterday, outside markets rallied nearly 2% off the lows, this offered support to the grain markets in last nights open, but that has begun to breakdown in the early morning trade. Outside markets will likely have a meaningful role in price action in the very near term. It is also the last day of the month, this could also have a minor effect on things too.

Technicals: The market closed the gap from Sunday, but failed to attract new buyers at that point, marking lower highs. There is concern that this could take us to lower lows which is why we moved our bias to outright Neutral in yesterdays report. 375-377 is the low end of the recent range, if the bulls cannot defend this pocket on a closing basis, we could see ....Click this link to get the FULL report!

Soybeans (March)

Fundamentals : March soybean futures broke down yesterday, marking the lowest price since May. Coronavirus fears spread into the broader markets which sparked a renewal in the risk-off mentality, sell first, as questions later. If the outside markets can stabilize and rally, we think that soybeans will be able to follow suit, as seen in the overnight trade. Stocks rallied hard yesterday afternoon, (after grains closed) this led to a firm grain open. Stocks gave back those gains overnight, grains followed. The near-term theme is money-flow.

Technicals : In Wednesdays report we talked about the Tuesday morning reversal raising a caution flag, this prompted us to put your bias at Neutral in yesterdays report, after giving the buy-side a chance. The market broke lower yesterday and filled the gap from May 24th this morning, that is 875 . We see this, to 880 as another buying opportunity but need to see the market find its footing. With money-flow leading the way and being a wild-card, consider ....Click this link to get the FULL report!

Chicago Wheat (March)

Technicals : Chicago wheat futures were in breakdown mode yesterday along with nearly every other market, but wheat bucked the trend into the afternoon and managed to close well off the lows. Our pivot pocket from 557 -559 has been adjusted to 559 -562, this pocket represents a key Fibonacci retracement, along with other previously important price points. If the bulls cannot achieve consecutive closes back above this pocket, we would expect to see the bears pounce. Significant support comes in around ....Click this link to get the FULL report!

Kansas City Wheat (March)

Technicals: Kansas City wheat futures broke down below our pivot pocket which opened the door for a whoosh lower, testing and holding the 50-day moving average at 463. The market rebounded off that and rallied back to our pivot pocket, which remains intact for todays session, 470-471 . The chart appears to be ....Click this link to get the FULL report!

Cotton (March)

Technicals : March cotton futures are starting to bend lower, posting lower highs for the week. 67.80-68.00 will be an inflection point for the market, a break and close below here could lead to a whoosh lower, taking us closer to ....Click this link to get the FULL report!

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.