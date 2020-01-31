Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 31 Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets Cocoa - YTD up 9.53% The technical action in cocoa remains impressive with the average true range pushing up to 67 points meaning that volatility is picking up. Fund traders continue to add to positions as demand remains positive and the weather continues to remain hot and dry in the growing regions. Technically the market is backing and filling with the next upside target is the contract high at 2859. First level of support would be yesterday's low at 2741 and a break below 2673 would be a sell trigger. R2 - 2900 R1 - 2859 S1 - 2741 S2 - 2673 Upside target = 2859 Reversal point = 2673 To sign up for one or all six of our daily commodity research reports. Be sure to click the Breakfast report to receive daily in your email inbox. Register here:The Blue Line Express For Barchart users: Inside Futures: https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-if-free-trial