Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for January 31, 2020.





Grain market traders remain focused on the latest news surrounding the coronavirus and its impact on demand. After a week of lower prices, some position evening would not be surprising as the week and month come to a close.





Thank you to all who took part in our Ag Leaders Conference Series this week! If you're interested in hearing the recordings of our grain and livestock outlooks for the year, give us a call at 800-262-7538 and ask for Zach.





Weekly corn export sales of 1,378,300 tonnes were reported by the USDA for the most current week, above the 630,000 to 1,300,000 tonne estimate. Soybeans were reported at 471,700 tonnes, at the low end of the 400,000 to 1,100,000 tonne estimate. Wheat sales were reported 647,300 tonnes, within the 300,000 to 750,000 estimate.





The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency Thursday after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week. (AP) Separately, the U.S. State Department has warned Americans not to travel to China as the coronavirus spreads.





Xinhua, China's state news agency, reports that the Shandong province has asked companies not to resume work before February 10th to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.





The U.S. EPA wrapped up a regulatory review of the weed killer glyphosate and ruled that the chemical is not a carcinogen.





Fresh battle lines are being drawn that could lead to farm trade restrictions between the United States and Mexico, a letter from a top Mexican trade official seen by Reuters shows, despite the goodwill generated by the newly signed North American trade pact. In response to a letter earlier this month from the top U.S. trade negotiator pledging protectionist measures for farmers in the politically important states of Florida and Georgia, Mexico is promising to retaliate in kind if such steps are taken. (Reuters)





Todays bi-annual Cattle report is quite important for the cattle industry. It discusses changes at the cow/calf sector that has clear implications for cattle prices in 2021 and 2022. The report may confirm an end to six straight years of expansion in the industry. 2018 was a year where cow/calf producers stopped expanding. 2019 may show an actual decline in the herd. Analysts expect to see All Cattle & Calves -0.5% vs. last year, Beef cows -0.6%, and the 2019 Calf Crop -0.2%.





A 50% retracement of the September to December rally in April cattle takes us to 118.97. We got within .27 of that yesterday. The virus mindset will likely trump the retracements for now, however.





Pork export sales were reported at 34,100 tonnes for 2020, but had few sales to China (1,500). Shipments, however, showed that 18,600 tonnes of pork were shipped to China in the most recent week.





Lean hogs opened the session poorly yesterday by gapping below contract lows, then staying limit down for most of the session. They will have expanded limits today.





Dressed beef values were lower with choice down 0.17 and select down 0.45. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 142.88. Pork cut-out values were down .49.