Soybeans Lower 8th Day In A Row
Thursday, January 30, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the March contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session all on concerns about the Coronavirus curtailing demand for U.S soybeans as I'm kicking myself for not being short as the break out occured on January 15th around the 9.28 level & if you are short stay short in my opinion.

As I have talked about in many previous blogs I thought that prices could test the September 9th contract low of 8.79 and I think that will be broken in the next couple of days as I think the 8.50 level is in the cards until the uncertainty about this virus comes to a climax as the commodity markets look vulnerable in the coming weeks ahead. Anything associated with China at the current time is weak and if you look at the hog market which is limit down once again today coupled with the fact that the stock market continues to go lower as well as there is a risk off situation at the current time as I see no reason to be bullish soybeans.

Prices are trading far below their 20 & 100 day moving average as prices have dropped about $0.60 over the last 2 weeks despite the fact that we do have trade agreements, however this virus situation is troublesome as the trend is strong to the downside as trading with the path of least resistance is the way to go over the course of time.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
