Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the March contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session all on concerns about the Coronavirus curtailing demand for U.S soybeans as I'm kicking myself for not being short as the break out occured on January 15th around the 9.28 level & if you are short stay short in my opinion.

As I have talked about in many previous blogs I thought that prices could test the September 9th contract low of 8.79 and I think that will be broken in the next couple of days as I think the 8.50 level is in the cards until the uncertainty about this virus comes to a climax as the commodity markets look vulnerable in the coming weeks ahead. Anything associated with China at the current time is weak and if you look at the hog market which is limit down once again today coupled with the fact that the stock market continues to go lower as well as there is a risk off situation at the current time as I see no reason to be bullish soybeans.

Prices are trading far below their 20 & 100 day moving average as prices have dropped about $0.60 over the last 2 weeks despite the fact that we do have trade agreements, however this virus situation is troublesome as the trend is strong to the downside as trading with the path of least resistance is the way to go over the course of time.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.