10 Year Higher Again On Virus Concerns
Thursday, January 30, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
10 Year Note Futures---The 10-year note in the March contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another 10 ticks at 131/11 as the yield currently stands at 1.56% and looks to head even lower in my opinion.
The Coronavirus is starting to spread quicker than once thought as that it's certainly adding fuel to the fire to the 10-year note and the entire bond sector as there is so much uncertainty at the current time as the precious metals are all higher today all based on a flight to quality.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129/17 level and if you took that trade place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 128 / 29 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve tremendously in next week's trade therefor reducing the monetary risk.
The 10 year is trading far above its 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is strong to the upside with the next major level of resistance all the way up to 132 area and if that is broken I think prices could go all the way to the 132 rather quickly so stay long as I see know reason to be short this market.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
