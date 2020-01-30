The gold futures gained 0.04% on Wednesday, as it extended its short-term consolidation. So the FOMC Monetary Policy Statement release didnt bring much volatility. On last weeks Wednesday gold has bounced off $1,550 level, and since then it gained almost 2.5%. This week, the price of gold is drifting lower from Mondays local high of $1,588.40. The market has retraced some of its move lower from the January 8 medium-term high.

Gold is currently 0.2% higher, as it continues to trade within a short-term consolidation following the recent advance. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 0.2% yesterday, so it basically fluctuated following Tuesdays sell-off. It is currently 1.2% higher, as it retraces some of the mentioned decline. The platinum is 0.2% lower, as it continues to trade below $1,000 mark. The palladium is 0.4% down. That metal has retraced just some of its recent sell-off from new record highs.

The financial markets are watching the China virus crisis developments again. The stock market sentiment has worsened, but gold doesnt react on it. Investors will wait for todays U.S. Advance GDP number release at 8:30. Will it be a game-changer? Probably not, because the profit-taking action following quarterly earnings releases shows that bullish news may be already priced in.

Check more of our free articles on our website just drop by and have a look. We encourage you to sign up for our daily newsletter, too - it's free and if you don't like it, you can unsubscribe with just 2 clicks. If you sign up today, you'll also get 7 days of free access to our premium daily Gold & Silver Trading Alerts. Sign up for the free newsletter today!





Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.