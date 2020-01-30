Gold futures are trading higher on Thursday, but well-off their high of the session. Fear over the coronavirus impact on Chinas economy is helping to underpin the market, while stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data is helping to put a lid on prices today. Traders are being primarily guided by falling U.S. Treasury yields and lower demand for risky assets.

At 13:49 GMT, April Comex gold is trading $1584.00, up $8.00 or +0.52%.

Coronavirus Effect on Chinas Economy

On Wednesday, a Chinese government economist projected the outbreak would cut Chinas first-quarter growth by one percentage-point to 5% or lower, possibly pushing policymakers into introducing more stimulus measures.

The fast-spreading outbreak, which has killed more than 130 people and infected almost 6,000 in China, could cut first-quarter GDP growth by about 1 percentage point, Caijing magazine quoted Zhang Ming as saying.

GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020 could be about 5.0%, and we cannot rule out the possibility of falling below 5.0%, Zhang said.

Zhang, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences a top government think tank said his forecast was based on the assumption that the outbreak will peak in early to mid-February and end by the end of March.

Chinas growth slowed to a near 30-year low of 6% in the fourth quarter, and analysts have said they expect the epidemic to drag on the economy.

Zhang estimated its impact on Chinas economy could be significantly bigger than that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/price-of-gold-fundamental-daily-forecast-fresh-chinese-government-stimulus-supports-higher-prices-629570