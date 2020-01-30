rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast
Thursday, January 30, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Gold futures are trading higher on Thursday, but well-off their high of the session. Fear over the coronavirus impact on Chinas economy is helping to underpin the market, while stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data is helping to put a lid on prices today. Traders are being primarily guided by falling U.S. Treasury yields and lower demand for risky assets.

At 13:49 GMT, April Comex gold is trading $1584.00, up $8.00 or +0.52%.

Coronavirus Effect on Chinas Economy

On Wednesday, a Chinese government economist projected the outbreak would cut Chinas first-quarter growth by one percentage-point to 5% or lower, possibly pushing policymakers into introducing more stimulus measures.

The fast-spreading outbreak, which has killed more than 130 people and infected almost 6,000 in China, could cut first-quarter GDP growth by about 1 percentage point, Caijing magazine quoted Zhang Ming as saying.

GDP growth in the first quarter of 2020 could be about 5.0%, and we cannot rule out the possibility of falling below 5.0%, Zhang said.

Zhang, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences a top government think tank said his forecast was based on the assumption that the outbreak will peak in early to mid-February and end by the end of March.

Chinas growth slowed to a near 30-year low of 6% in the fourth quarter, and analysts have said they expect the epidemic to drag on the economy.

Zhang estimated its impact on Chinas economy could be significantly bigger than that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/price-of-gold-fundamental-daily-forecast-fresh-chinese-government-stimulus-supports-higher-prices-629570



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy