Below is a daily July crude oil chart showing planetary angle lines. I used a price per degree of .072. Neptune crosses at 51.05 and is support. Uranus crosses at 54.40 and is resistance. Saturn crosses at 47.15 and is support. The lower Jupiter crosses at 46.15. The upper Jupiter crosses at 72.15. The upper Saturn crosses at 73.15.

Below is a daily July crude oil chart showing 84 trading day time & price cycle. I used a price per day ratio of .25. Measuring 84 trading days from the 10/3/19 low of 49.31 at a ratio of .25 per day, July crude oil has a time and price meet due 1/31/20 with a midpoint in price of 59.81. Support is at the division point in price of 51.94 and resistance is at the division point in price of 57.19. The first division point past expiration is on 2/17/20. These division points in time can sometimes mark changes in trend. Looking for a change of trend and rally back to midpoint in price of 59.81.

The following link is to a short video of crude oil charts. There are two Gann style charts. The first is a planetary chart showing planetary angle lines. The second chart is a time and price chart showing the cycle of 360 calendar days.

http://www.naas.com/sample-newsletter/sample-market-video

