Major Central Banks Likely to Become More Accommodative this Year



January 30, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. equity futures are lower as the coronavirus spread picks up and may damped prospects for global economic growth. The World Health Organization is meeting today to decide whether to declare the virus as a global health emergency, after it declined to make such an announcement last week. The annualized fourth quarter gross domestic product expanded 2.1%, as expected. Real consumer spending increased 1.8% when a gain of 1.9% was anticipated. Initial jobless claims fell 7,000 in the week ended January 25 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000. Economists expected 215,000 new jobless claims. Likely slower global economic growth as a result of the coronavirus will be met with more accommodation from the worlds central banks, which will ultimately rescue this market. In spite of the negative market impact of the coronavirus, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures prices will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar has recently gained against most currencies on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive on adding more accommodation than other major central banks. German consumer prices fell 0.6% on the month in January, which was in line with the forecasts. Consumer prices for the year were up 1.7%, which was also in line with economists' forecasts. As expected, the Bank of England maintained its key interest rate at 75 basis points and its asset-purchase program at GBP 435 billion. Prior to the meeting there was speculation that the BOE could lower interest rates. The bank lowered its forecasts for economic growth and predicted inflation will only return to its target rate by the end of 2021. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are higher due to fears that the coronavirus outbreak could damage global growth, and U.S. Treasury bond yields have declined as a result. Yesterdays Federal Open Market Committee meeting offered few clues as to when the central bank will lower interest rates again, but keep in mind the Fed must eventually do what the free markets demand. Currently there is an 85% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 74%. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3237.00 Resistance 3279.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.630 Resistance 97.970 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.10300 Resistance 1.10650 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91830 Resistance .92210 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75550 Resistance .75840 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6705 Resistance .6768 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 162^6 Resistance 163^12 April 20Gold Support 1573.0 Resistance 1592.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 51.75 Resistance 53.50 March 20Copper Support 2.5100 Resistance 2.5700 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



Recent articles from this author Major Central Banks Likely to Become More Accommodative this Year

My Minority View is FOMC Could Be Slightly Dovish

NASDAQ Futures at Record High

Traders Focus on Coronavirus Implications

U.S. Stock Index Futures Likely to Trade Higher

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.