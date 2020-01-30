rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Silver Elliott Wave View: Forecasting The Path Using Elliott Wave Theory
Thursday, January 30, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Silver Elliott Wave View: Forecasting The Path Using Elliott Wave Theory

January 29, 2020 By EWF Felipe (Edit)

In this technical blog, were going to make a recap of our recent forecast in Silver (XAG), which has been following the path that we had established in our charts offered to the customers of Elliottwave-Forecast. If youve been following us in the last couple of weeks, an interesting move has happened in the metal across the board after having posted a low below the $17.70 barrier on January 14th. Around there, Silver finished a wave W red and initiated an upward move in the context of a wave X red.

Before making the recap of our forecast, we should highlight to those who dont join us yet at our forecasting service that our philosophy is to not follow the fundamentals, as we believe the market moves on a technical dynamic and the news/events that happen in the world just act as a catalyst for the moves that the markets technical nature has established.

Thats why we dont care about the recent developments in the context of the trade war between US-China, tensions in the Middle East and the most recent news that has caught the attention of the press regarding the outbreak of coronavirus across China and other countries. We mention this because the Elliott Wave theory can explain the recent dynamics in the financial markets, including the USD moves.

Silver (XAG) Hourly London update from 1.20.2020

The metal has been following an A-B-C structure since the lows from January 14th, 2020. From January 16th, it managed to consolidate the price action in favor of an impulsive structure in 5 waves and the 5th wave was proposed to end near $18.20 in order to conclude wave X red.

silver

Silver (XAG) Hourly London update from 1.21.2020

As weve forecasted it, Silver managed to end the wave X red around $18.20 and then it started to develop a w-x-y structure inside a (w) wave, looking to reach new lows across the board.

silver

Silver (XAG) NY midday update from 1.21.2020

Quickly, the metal plummeted to test fresh monthly lows as weve forecasted it. In the meantime, weve switched our view to an impulsive move to the downside, in the context of an (a)-(b)-(c) structure.

silver

We cover 78 instruments in total, but not every chart is trading recommendation. We present Official Trading Recommendations in Live Trading Room. If not a member yet, Sign Up for Free 14 days Trial nowand get access to new trading opportunities. Through time we have developed a very respectable trading strategy which defines Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with high accuracy.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy