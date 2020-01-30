rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

JPM Still Within Elliott Wave (III) of ((III)) as December 2018 Cycle Extends
Thursday, January 30, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

JPM Still Within Elliott Wave (III) of ((III)) as December 2018 Cycle Extends

JPMorgan Chase(NYSE:JPM)is the largest bank in the United State. It is a multinational banking and financial service provider that was formed as a result of a merger of several banking companies in 1996.

The Banking sector took its biggest hit during the financial crisis in 2008 as many banks announced bankruptcy and other barley managed to survive .However, based on performance of the top 5 US Banks over the past 12 years, JPMoutperformed the Banks industry as it managed to double its stock price above 2007 peak while the rest are struggling to recover against the same peak. Lets take a look at the monthly chart of JPM.

JPM Long-term Elliott Wave Analysis

JPM Monthly Elliott Wave Analysis 1.29.2020

Looking at the Monthly chart for JPM, we understand that 2008 crash was just part of a larger 9 years 3 waves Elliott wave correctionwhich started in 2000 and then ended at 2009 low. Up from there, the stock started rallying higherin an impulsive 5 waves structure making new all time highs along the way.

Based onElliott Wave Theory,JPM is trading withinthe wave ((III)) which is considered as the strongest leg in the entire cycle and therefore the stock will be seeking further gains until it ends the cycle from 2009 low. Currently, JPM is advancing in wave V of wave (III) which should be followed by a pullback in wave (IV) to correct the cycle from 2011 low and then the stock should continue higher again to complete wave ((III)) to complete the cycle from 2009 low. Lets take a look at the daily chart to see structure of the rally within the red wave V and some upside targets.

JPM Daily Chart Cycle from December 2018 low

JPM Daily Elliott Wave Analysis 1.29.2020

Looking at the structure of rally from December 2018, red IV low, it seems the market is in need of another high to complete wave ((3)) and then it should pull back in wave ((4)) to correct the cycle from wave ((2)) low and turn higher in wave ((5)) to complete red wave V. Alternatively, if it fails to make a new high above 141.10, then it should already be in wave ((4)) and buyers should appear again for the next leg higher.

JPM Daily Chart Cycle from December 2018 low Alternate view

JPM Daily chart - alt view

Back

Filed Under: Stock Market



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy