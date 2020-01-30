rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

IYR Elliott Wave View: Buying The Wave 2 Pullback
Thursday, January 30, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

IYR Elliott Wave View: Buying The Wave 2 Pullback

January 30, 2020 By Hassan Sheikh (Edit)

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of 1 hour Elliott Wave Charts of IYR, which we presented to members at elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 16 December 2019 low ($89.40) showed an impulse structure.Thus suggested that its a continuation pattern. And as perElliott wave theoryafter a 3 waves pullback, it should do another extension higher in 5 waves impulse structure at least. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the instrument & trade the no enemy areas ( blue boxes) as per Elliott wave hedging remained the preferred path looking for 3 wave reaction higher at least. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

IYR 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1/2/2020

IYR Elliott Wave View: Buying The Wave 2 Pullback

IYR 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 1/2/2020 Post-Market update. In which the ETF ended the 5 wave impulse rally in wave 1 at $93.54 high. Down from there, the ETF made a wave 2 pullback. The internals of that pullback was expected to unfold as a zigzag structure. While wave ((a)) ended at $91.60 low. Wave ((b)) ended at $93.19 high. Wave ((c)) was expected to see a move lower towards $91.24-$90.04 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of ((a))-((b)).From where the buyers were expected to appear in the ETF looking for another 5 waves rally. Or to do a 3 wave reaction higher at least.

IYR 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1/12/2020

IYR Elliott Wave View: Buying The Wave 2 Pullback

IYR 1 Hour Chart from 1/12/2020 Weekend update. In which the ETF managed to reach the blue box area at$91.24-$90.04. And showing reaction higher taking place from the blue box area. Thusallowed our members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position from the blue box area. But a break higher above prior wave 1 higher ($93.54) was still needed to confirm the next extension higher.

IYR 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1/19/2020

IYR Elliott Wave View: Buying The Wave 2 Pullback

Heres 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 1/19/2020 Weekend update. In which the ETF manages to make a new high above $93.54 high and confirmed the next extension higher. Its important to note that the rally from the blue box area also came out in 5 wave impulse structure as we initially suspected. Since then, the ETF has managed to reach the 100% extension area of 1-2 at $95.54 level therefore, thus it reached the targets for longs.

If you are looking for real-time analysis in IYR along with other US stocks & ETFs then join us with aPlatinum plan & avail 50% offfor the latest updates & price action.

Success in trading requiresproper risk and money management as well as anunderstanding ofElliott Wave theory, cycle analysis, and correlation. We have developed a very good trading strategy that defines the entry.

Stop loss and take profit levels with high accuracy and allows you to take a risk-free position, shortly after taking it by protecting your wallet. If you want to learn all about it and become a professional trader. Then join our service by takingaFree Trial.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy