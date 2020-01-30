|
|
Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 30
Thursday, January 30, 2020
by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures
|
Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 30
Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets
Cocoa - YTD up 9.61%
As President Trump would say Yuge rally in the cocoa market as concerns about hot and dry weather grip the growing region. Looking at the enhanced weather satellite of South Africa we continue to see rain miss key areas. News of the Coronavirus spreading overnight may impact demand over the long haul however a key turnaround on the charts resumes the bullish momentum.
Use the link below to sign up for a FREE trial of one or all six of our daily commodity research reports. Be sure to click the Breakfast report to receive daily in your email inbox.
Register here: The Blue Line Express
For Barchart users: https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-if-free-trial
With the market punching through 2800, the next upside target is the contract high at 2859. First level of support would be todays low at 2741 and a break below 2673 would be a devastating blow to the bulls.
R2 - 2900
R1 - 2859
S1 - 2741
S2 - 2673
Upside target = 2859
Reversal point = 2673
Sugar - YTD up 8.57%
Fundamentals are taking over as the global production deficit continues to expand, we should see futures rechallenge the contract highs at 14.87. Looking at outside markets, crude oil and corn continue their decline which might act as a headwind going forward. The current expectations are that the global deficit will be about 6 million tonnes.
R2 - 15.49 - High Nov 20th 2017
R1 - 14.90
S1 - 14.36
S2 - 14.05
Target - 15.49
Reversal point = 14.05
Orange Juice - YTD down 2.81%
Back into the boring trading range of 98 to 94.30, momentum indicators did have a small uptick and MACD did cross to the upside. This market needs some kind of supply threat or breakout close over 98 to ignite a short covering rally.
If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only.
You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar
If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link to register
https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar
Coffee - YTD down 21.24%
A small attempt to defend the 100 level was made this morning as the bearish supply outlook continues to grow. We have seen the Brazilian Real fall to a 2 month low which continues to pressure producers. With 2000 Starbucks locations closed in China, this could continue to weigh in on demand.
R2 - 113.70
R1 - 109.09 - 200 DMA
S1 - 100.50
S2 - 96 - Key low from last October
If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know!
You can email us at info@Bluelinefutures.com or call312-278-0500
BlueLineFutures.com
Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
Unsubscribe
Blue Line Futures 141 W Jackson Blvd, Suite 2845 Chicago, Illinois 60604 United States (312) 278-0500
Recent articles from this author
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 30 - Thursday, January 30, 2020
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 29 - Wednesday, January 29, 2020
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 29 - Wednesday, January 29, 2020
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 28 - Tuesday, January 28, 2020
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 28 - Tuesday, January 28, 2020
About the author
Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.