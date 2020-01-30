rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 30
Thursday, January 30, 2020

by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures

Bookmark and Share

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 30

Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets

Cocoa - YTD up 9.61%

As President Trump would say Yuge rally in the cocoa market as concerns about hot and dry weather grip the growing region. Looking at the enhanced weather satellite of South Africa we continue to see rain miss key areas. News of the Coronavirus spreading overnight may impact demand over the long haul however a key turnaround on the charts resumes the bullish momentum.

Use the link below to sign up for a FREE trial of one or all six of our daily commodity research reports. Be sure to click the Breakfast report to receive daily in your email inbox.

Register here: The Blue Line Express

For Barchart users: https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-if-free-trial

With the market punching through 2800, the next upside target is the contract high at 2859. First level of support would be todays low at 2741 and a break below 2673 would be a devastating blow to the bulls.

R2 - 2900

R1 - 2859

S1 - 2741

S2 - 2673

Upside target = 2859

Reversal point = 2673

image

Sugar - YTD up 8.57%

Fundamentals are taking over as the global production deficit continues to expand, we should see futures rechallenge the contract highs at 14.87. Looking at outside markets, crude oil and corn continue their decline which might act as a headwind going forward. The current expectations are that the global deficit will be about 6 million tonnes.

R2 - 15.49 - High Nov 20th 2017

R1 - 14.90

S1 - 14.36

S2 - 14.05

Target - 15.49

Reversal point = 14.05

image

Orange Juice - YTD down 2.81%

Back into the boring trading range of 98 to 94.30, momentum indicators did have a small uptick and MACD did cross to the upside. This market needs some kind of supply threat or breakout close over 98 to ignite a short covering rally.

If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only.

You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar

If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link to register

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar

image

Coffee - YTD down 21.24%

A small attempt to defend the 100 level was made this morning as the bearish supply outlook continues to grow. We have seen the Brazilian Real fall to a 2 month low which continues to pressure producers. With 2000 Starbucks locations closed in China, this could continue to weigh in on demand.

R2 - 113.70

R1 - 109.09 - 200 DMA

S1 - 100.50

S2 - 96 - Key low from last October

image

Good luck and good trading,

Phillip Streible

Chief Market Strategist

312-858-7303

Phil@Bluelinefutures.com

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know!


You can email us at info@Bluelinefutures.com or call312-278-0500

BlueLineFutures.com


Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Unsubscribe

Blue Line Futures 141 W Jackson Blvd, Suite 2845 Chicago, Illinois 60604 United States (312) 278-0500



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy