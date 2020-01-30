Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 30 Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets Cocoa - YTD up 9.61% As President Trump would say Yuge rally in the cocoa market as concerns about hot and dry weather grip the growing region. Looking at the enhanced weather satellite of South Africa we continue to see rain miss key areas. News of the Coronavirus spreading overnight may impact demand over the long haul however a key turnaround on the charts resumes the bullish momentum. Use the link below to sign up for a FREE trial of one or all six of our daily commodity research reports. Be sure to click the Breakfast report to receive daily in your email inbox. Register here: The Blue Line Express For Barchart users: https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-if-free-trial With the market punching through 2800, the next upside target is the contract high at 2859. First level of support would be todays low at 2741 and a break below 2673 would be a devastating blow to the bulls. R2 - 2900 R1 - 2859 S1 - 2741 S2 - 2673 Upside target = 2859 Reversal point = 2673