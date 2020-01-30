The Nemenoff Report 01/30/2020



Financials: Mar. Bonds are currently 0’23 higher at 162’31, 10 Yr. Notes 0’09.5 higher at 131’10.0 and 5 Yr. notes 0’05.00 higher at 120’01.75. Due to the coronavirus in China treasuries are substantially higher as market participants sought safe haven from a possible pandemic and demand destruction. As to date there are 170+ deaths and 7,000+ infected in the Wuhan area. There are now an estimated 50 million people in a sense quarantined and exports are suffering along with airlines (bearish energies) as travelers cancel flights for fear of infection. This is the type of “Black Swan event” one cannot prepare for. Support is 159’15 and resistance 165’10. Grains: Mar. Corn is 3’6 lower at 380’4, Beans 4’2 lower at 888’4 and Wheat 6’0 lower at 556’2. Like most other commodities the grains are experiencing a sell off because of the corona virus. That being said, I’m still waiting for a sharp break to be a buyer. Cattle: As with the Grains Live and Feeder Cattle sold off sharply, well beyond my expectations. At this stage of the game I’m looking for buying opportunities as domestic demand appears good as evidenced by the 5% increase in marketing that was shown on last Fridays Cattle on Feed Report. Silver: Mar. Silver is currently 26 cents higher overnight and 3 cents higher for the week. I remain long. S&P’s: Mar. S&P’s are 28.50 lower at 3244.00. This market has turned negative as participants continue to sell because of possible pandemic switching to “risk off” positions. Think puts or put spreads. Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is 9 higher at 1.10600, the Yen 17.5 higher at 0.92100, the Pound 71 higher at 1.3113 and the Dollar Index down 10.9 at 97.710. I still like the Euro and Pound. I remain negative the Dollar Index Regards,

Marc



Recent articles from this author The Nemenoff Report 01/30/2020

The Nemenoff Report. 01/23/2020

The Nemenoff Report. 01/16/2020

The Nemenoff Report. 01/09/2020

The Nemenoff Report 01/02/20

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com