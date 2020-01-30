February Break Came Early This Year





Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729 Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite Yesterday, here on Inside Futures touched on the infamous, February Break. Today, in my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite I stated the following. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

other markets and comments "Both major commodity indexes were lower yesterday. The CRB fell 98 points and the Goldman Index was off 198 points. Both did poorly and both ended at levels last seen in mid-October, 4 months ago. There was nary a commodity of any kind on the plus yesterday and the indexes had no choice but to close lower. And that compares to the paper market, stocks, bonds and the dollar that enjoyed a solid session yesterday by closing higher." "The major indexes are lower again today in follow thru weakness from yesterday. The CRB is off 90 points and the Goldman index down 750 points. The main drag on the CRB is weak grains and on the Goldman index it is weak crude where futures are down $1.30 and back to the levels of September. And crude is also down $12 a barrel this month, likely a record decline for January." "It does seem that the coronavirus is weighing on most markets and now this morning, the stock market as well. Also keep in mind that down thru history one of the most reliable season tendencies for commodities and at times paper markets is for prices to do a nose dive in February. Hence, the February Break." "History shows that the weakness in February is so well known, so feared and so reliable it was been given a name. It was dubbed the, February Break. History also shows that the February Break can arrive a week early or a weak late. I seems that here in 2020, the February Break came early." --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And below are a few paragraphs from my weekly newspaper column not yet published but entitled, Old Timers and the February Break. The deadline I have for this column is tomorrow and will be sent to the handful of newspapers that have been publishing my work for the past 30 years. My subscribers and brokerage clients receive the column this Saturday morning.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Most analysts argue that the weakness seen in recent days with commodities per se and the stock market is due to the coronavirus sweeping China, causing millions to be quarantined and many deaths. From a market viewpoint, the fear is that demand and trade will suffer greatly and prices for commodities will suffer."

"But I am not in the camp that believes coronavirus will cause long lasting damage to trade or demand. Certainly, it will take time to gauge how contagious the illness truly is as well as how dangerous it is. I also do not believe the dramatic decline seen in recent days with a host of commodity markets was due entirely to the virus. Playing a big part in the weakness was the infamous February Break that history shows clearly rears its ugly head when the 2nd month of the year rolls around." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. I would enjoy hearing from you. And never forget: "There is no substitute for timely and accurate information."





About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.