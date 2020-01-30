Hello traders,

The risk-off mode is in full force as 10 year US note starts breaking that falling trendline from 2019 highs so looks like bulls are here and ready to hit higher prices as this can be wave three of three now. At the same time, we see SP500 futures turning south from filled gap that represented resistance. We see sell-off, clearly in five waves below the trendline resistance so looks like more weakness is coming within wave c , possibly to 3200 in the near-term.

10 year US notes, 4h

S&P500, 1h

Trade well,

the EW-forecast team