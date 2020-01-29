The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Thursday, January 30, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3272.50 − 0.18 3263.86 3303.83 Neutral Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 28710 0.00 28647 29016 Neutral Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 9098.50 − 0.07 9053.39 9180.42 Neutral Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1649.40 − 0.57 1651.34 1673.07 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 162-08 + 0.58 161-25 159-19 Bullish US T-Note - Mar TYH0 131-01 + 0.31 130-26 129-30 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 97.819 − 0.02 97.807 97.513 Bullish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6767 + 0.13 0.6768 0.6847 Bearish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3042 + 0.13 1.3050 1.3105 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7580 − 0.16 0.7587 0.7624 Bearish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1051 + 0.02 1.1048 1.1090 Neutral Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9193 + 0.08 0.9195 0.9153 Neutral Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0308 − 0.02 1.0323 1.0348 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0 134.975 − 0.31 135.769 141.350 Bearish Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 120.225 − 0.39 121.139 125.042 Bearish Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 68.825 − 3.47 70.703 73.917 Bearish GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 384^2 − 0.58 383^2 388^4 Neutral Wheat - Mar WH0 562^2 − 1.32 568^2 577^4 Bearish Soybeans - Mar SH0 893^0 − 0.22 894^6 911^4 Bearish Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0 296.1 − 0.50 297.3 298.5 Bearish Soybean Oil - Mar BOH0 31.52 + 0.19 31.42 32.50 Neutral ENERGY Crude Oil - Mar CLH0 53.33 − 0.28 53.30 55.94 Neutral Heating Oil - Feb HOG0 1.7035 − 0.72 1.6995 1.7820 Neutral Natural Gas - Mar NGH0 1.865 − 2.25 1.893 1.886 Bearish METALS Gold - Feb GCG0 1570.4 + 0.04 1574.2 1564.5 Neutral Silver - Mar SIH0 17.487 + 0.17 17.756 17.953 Bearish Copper - Mar HGH0 2.5540 − 0.99 2.5933 2.7362 Bearish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Mar OJH0 97.10 + 0.78 96.33 95.70 Bullish Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2727 + 0.89 2722 2774 Neutral Sugar - Mar SBH0 14.49 − 0.34 14.42 14.52 Neutral Coffee - Mar KCH0 102.05 − 2.86 105.52 111.20 Bearish Cotton - Mar CTH0 70.06 − 0.43 69.79 69.80 Bullish

