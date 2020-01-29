10 Year Note Futures---The 10-year note is currently trading at 130 /26 continuing its bullish momentum as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129 /17 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 128/29 as the chart structure will also improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will be lowered.

Volatility certainly has expanded as there is so much uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus which is affecting the stock market tremendously on a daily basis as I still think the demand for the bond market will continue in the coming months ahead as I see no reason to be short.

For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break yesterday's high of 131/06 and if that does occur I think we can head up to the 132 level rather quickly as the yield at the present time stands around the 1.62%. I still think prices can head down to the 1.40% in the coming days ahead so stay long as we await this afternoons Federal Reserve comments on future interest rate hikes which should dictate short term price action.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

