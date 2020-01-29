Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the April contract is sharply lower this Wednesday afternoon in Chicago down 240 points at 68.90 or 3.26% as major concerns about the Coronavirus continues to put pressure on this market as prices are right now at a 6-month low.

At the current time I am not involved in this market, but I am short cattle as it looks to me that the livestock sector is headed lower, however the chart structure is very poor therefor the risk/reward is not in your favor, but I'm certainly not recommending any type of bullish position as it looks to me that lower prices are ahead.

This commodity is trading below its 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is strong to the downside as the volatility remains exceptionally high and I don't think that situation going to change anytime soon and if you are short a futures contract stay short in my opinion while placing the proper stop loss as the 65 level could be in the cards in coming days ahead.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.