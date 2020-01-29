Livestock Report



The April Lean Hogs contract continued its descent, breaking down and plowing past support, nearly going down limit during the session. It traded past support at 68.75, making the low at 68.675 and settled just above it at 68.825. A failure at support could see price test support at the 100 DMA at 68.01 and then 67.80. Panic selling could see price make its way down to the 66.55 support level. If settlement holds, price could retrace some of its decline. The Lean Hog index ticked higher and is at 61.74 as of 01/27/2019. The Pork Cutout Index declined and is at 77.40 as of 01/28/2019. The April Live Cattle opened higher, up-ticked to 121.55 for the session high then grinded lower the rest of the session. It made the low at 120.125 and settled nearby at 120.225. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 119.15. Support then comes in at 117.80. If settlement holds a test of resistance at 120.70 and then 121.90. Cash trade took place in Kansas at 122.00 on a live basis. Boxed Beef cutouts were mixed on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings. Choice cutouts increased 0.67 to 213.52 while select was down 0.23 to 211.93. The choice/ select spread widened to 1.59 and the load count was 127. Slaughter was estimated to be 123,000. March Feeder Cattle also opened higher and traded up to its high early in the session at 136.225. This is below resistance at 136.75. It fell and traded to a new low for the down move at 134.575. It settled nearby at 134.975. If settlement holds, price could test resistance at 135.60 and then 136.75. Resistance then comes in at 138.95. A breakdown below settlement could see price test support at 134.25 and then 133.50. The Feeder Cattle Index dipped and is at 143.59 as of 01/28/2020. For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays and our next webinar will be on Thursday, January 30that 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109, bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com RISK DISCLOSURE: THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS IN FUTURES AND OPTIONS TRADING. THIS REPORT IS A SOLICITATION FOR ENTERING A DERIVATIVES TRANSACTION AND ALL TRANSACTIONS INCLUDE A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS.THE USE OF A STOP-LOSS ORDER MAY NOT NECESSARILY LIMIT YOUR LOSS TO THE INTENDED AMOUNT. WHILE CURRENT EVENTS, MARKET ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SEASONAL FACTORS ARE TYPICALLY BUILT INTO FUTURES PRICES, A MOVEMENT IN THE CASH MARKET WOULD NOT NECESSARILY MOVE IN TANDEM WITH THE RELATED FUTURES AND OPTIONS CONTRACTS.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.