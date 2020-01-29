Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

The deadline for my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite is not until Friday. It is then when I send it to the handful of weekly ag-newspapers that have been kind enough to publish my ramblings since the early 80s. And that of course, makes my weekly column more than likely the longest running futures column in history.

I am still tinkering with this weeks column as I have few days to go before the deadline. But looking at the markets today, I thought I would publish a paragraph or two that has already been composed. The title of my column this week is, Old Times and The February Break . Hope you find something of interest.

From 1900 to 2000, approximately, one of the most reliable seasonal trades for the agriculture markets was to sell short or hedge aggressively in the month of February. The weakness associated with February was so well known, so anticipated and so feared it was given a name. It was called the, February Break.

...the old timers such as yours truly have not forgotten about the February Break and the bearish impact it can have on most markets. Granted, the markets mostly impacted on the downside in the 2nd month of the year were agriculture markets. Still, I can offer up some examples of stocks, bonds, metals and so on being slammed hard in February as well. The February Break was and has been cruel and bearish to most markets at some point in time despite the years between 2000 and 2012 when few gave a whit about February. Except for the old timers!

Nonetheless, when the second month of the year arrives, I always remind everyone in my weekly column that oftentimes, in February, if you are long, you are wrong. But over the past years, my warnings about how bearish February can be for a host of markets have been ignored.

Looking at the commodity markets today and what is being seen is bright red ink across the board. And I do mean bright red ink. It seems as if the infamous February Break came a bit earlier than usual. But based on history, there is nothing out of the norm about that!

