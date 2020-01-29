Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract are trading lower for the 3rd consecutive session continuing its bearish momentum as prices topped out on the daily and monthly chart. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 127.80 as the chart structure is terrible at the current time due to the fact that prices have plunged out of an 11-week tight consolidation.

Cattle prices are now trading under their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in months as I still think there is the possibility prices could test the 110 level which is right near the contract low as I see no reason to be bullish cattle at this time so stay short and continue to place the proper stop loss.

I will be looking at adding more contracts to the downside once the chart structure improves which will take another 4 or 5 trading sessions as fundamentally speaking the problem with the Coronavirus has a major influence on cattle prices so stay short as there is significant room to run in my opinion

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

