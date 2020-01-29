Boeing, McDonald’s Earnings & Fed Decision. The Corn & Ethanol Report 01/29/2020



MBA Mortgage Applications came in at 7>2% versus the previous -1.2%, MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate came in at 3.81 vs. the previous 3.87% at 6:00 A.M., Goods Trade Balance Adv and Wholesale Inventories MoM Adv at 8:30 A.M. Home Sales MoM & YoY at 9:00 A.M., Fed Interest Rate Decision at 1:00 P.m. FED press Conference and the USMCA Trade Deal Signature at 1:30 P.M. You can’t keep a good man down or a good market despite navigating through unseen and unexpected demand concerns with the corona virus, Boeing posting its first annual loss in more than two decades the market is still rolling like a trip hammer. The impeachment nonsense and terrorist activity has not got in President Trump’s way. He has cut two trade deals sent two terrorists to the inferno regions and has not stopped yet and I believe the best has yet to come. On the Corn front the market rallied after the USDA announced new Export Corn Sales. The market is watching with great anticipation of how much Corn will be purchased by China. My guess is with the coronavirus epidemic China will purchase more not less to feed their people and not upset the apple cart any further. Investors will also be watching how the South American crop matures and weather here in the U.S. to get plantings off to a good start. In the overnight electronic session the March Corn is currently trading at 383 ½ which is 3 cents lower. The trading range has been 388 ¼ to 383. On the Ethanol front a court decision to reduce the number of small refinery waivers the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued in the future should give relief to the Ethanol Industry. In the overnight electronic session the March Ethanol is currently trading at 1.344 which is .003 lower. The trading range has been 1.344 to 1.343 and the market is currently showing 2 bids @ 1.325 and 1 offer @ 1.344 with 3 contracts changing hands and Open Interest at 407 contracts. On the Crude Oil front we have the EIA Energy Stocks this morning where whisper numbers are calling for draws between 1 to 2 million barrels. Last nights API Energy Stocks showed draws on Crude Oil stocks at 4.27 million barrels, Cushing +1.02 mmb, Gasoline +4.27 mmb and Distillates – 1.41mmb. These numbers added support to the market and OPEC announcing it will pursue further production cuts as Saudi Aramco Stocks are taking a big hit and the FED may do an Interest Rate cut to calm market fears. In the overnight electronic session the March Crude Oil is currently trading at 5428 which is 80 points higher. The trading range has been 5431 to 5365. On the Natural Gas front the February contract expires today and is leading the complex lower to meet cash at expiration. In the overnight electronic session the March Natural Gas is currently trading at 1.888 which is 2 cents lower. The trading range has been 1.992 to 1.883. Weather remains the bearish narrative in this market. Breaking News that Houthi Rebels launched an attack on a Saudi Aramco refinery. Remember Iran Whatever your Proxies do We Hold You Accountable! Have a Great Trading Day!

About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com