E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3278.25, up 38.75 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks are set to open higher and pare all of this weeks losses. Our cautiously optimistic or slightly Bullish Bias is playing out very well, but this certainly does not mean close your eyes and get long leverage ahead of the Federal Reserves policy meeting at 1:00 pm CT. In fact, this pre-Fed ramp after strong Apple earnings is a perfect opportunity to capitalize on such a trade. Given recent manufacturing data and mounting uncertainties as to the impact of the Coronavirus on an already vulnerable global growth landscape, we expect the Fed to stay nothing but patient and potentially point to caution; a narrative now being priced in and one that ironically supports the market. Traders will be watching closely for any indication in their statement or from Fed Chair Powell in his press conference on dialing back repo operations as liquidity seems healthier over the last 30 days and any modifications to the new hot IOER topic, Interest on Excessive Reserves. Apple crushed earnings estimates after the bell in a well-rounded report. The stock gained 2.83% yesterday before earnings and is up another 1.70% to a fresh record high premarket. Starbucks beat estimates after the bell but warned of the Coronavirus weighing on 2020 as did Apple, the stock is lingering slightly in the red premarket. The outbreak comes amid the heart of earnings season and uncertainty as to the impact is arguably at a peak. Lets be honest, it gives executives a reason to water down 2020 expectations, something that actually could become a bullish factor as the year unfolds and if the virus dissipates more quickly than expected. AMD also notched earnings estimates yesterday but is down sharply premarket. There is a long list ahead of the bell today, to name a few; McDonalds topped estimates but is trading lower, Boeing missed estimates but is gaining and GE has surged by 7% after reporting. Behemoths Microsoft and Facebook headline reports after the bell. With the Fed and earnings dominating headlines, traders must not sleep on developments in the Senate on the impeachment of President Trump. Remember, the stock market likes President Trump and we view a move to acquit as bullish. Goods Trade Balance and Wholesale Inventories are due at 7:30 am CT, Pending Home Sales are out at 9:00 am CT and weekly Crude inventories follow at 9:30 am CT.

Technicals: Price action in each the S&P and NQ has completed exactly what was needed; a hold of major three-star supports that align multiple technical indicators including

Crude Oil (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 53.48, up 0.34 Fundamentals: Crude oil is trading higher this morning and being supported by the broader risk-environment, API draws and now small headline risk after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on a Saudi Aramco facility. We said here yesterday, the downside in energy has been exacerbated. Furthermore, we noted Monday that although the trend is down, there is long-term value in positioning; Gasoline being a focal point of ours. Last nights API data posted a surprise draw of 4.27 mb of Crude, however, this was offset by +3.27 mb Gasoline. Distillate inventories were -0.141 mb. Analyst estimates for todays official EIA report are +0.482 mb Crude, +1.32 mb Gasoline and -1.095 mb Distillates.

Technicals: Although we had seen long-term value at some of the lower levels of the week, it never changed the fact that the bears are in the drivers seat as long as price action remains suppressed below

Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1575.8, down 7.9 Fundamentals: Gold settled in yesterday, it was expected, this is what Gold does; exacerbates risk events to the upside. Thus, when everyone is screaming for Gold, that is when you want to be capitalizing. The last wave of selling came after a much stronger than expected read on Consumer Confidence, the highest since August. Richmond Fed Manufacturing was also a bright spot. However, the slumping manufacturing sector cannot be ignored as seen through yesterdays Durable Goods results. Overall, this is enough of a reason to keep the Fed patient and especially so when coupled with the uncertain impact of the Coronavirus. The Fed releases their policy decision and statement at 1:00 pm CT and Fed Chair Powell follows with a press conference at 1:30 pm CT. Topics of interest outside of the virus are IOER and the Feds repo path. The Treasury complex remains firm, but the Dollar has been broadly strong all year and is clearly holding back Gold at times.

Technicals: Gold barely settled below major three-star support at 1576-1578.2 and as we noted here yesterday, this opens the door to waves of selling down to

