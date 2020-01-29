January 29, 2020
STOCK INDEX FUTURES
U.S. equity futures are higher as investors focused on major U.S. earnings results, while waiting for fresh insights on the economy from the Federal Reserve.
The main event today will be the 1:00 statement from the Federal Open Market Committee and the 1:30 press conference from Fed Chair Powell.
December wholesale inventories were down 0.1%, which compares to unchanged in the previous month.
The 9:00 central time December pending home sales index is expected to be up .4%.
In spite of the negative market impact of the coronavirus, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures prices will end up higher in the first quarter.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar advanced to its highest level in eight weeks in a flight to quality move. Interest rate diffential expectations are supportive to the greenback.
The euro currency is lower after a report showed euro zone M3 money supply growth in the October through December period increased 5.4% when 5.6% growth was predicted.
The Bank of England will hold a policy meeting tomorrow. An interest rate cut from the BOE cannot be ruled out.
The Australian dollar is a little lower in spite of news that Australian consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter of last year. The consumer price index rose 0.7% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter and by 1.8% from a year earlier.
Economists had expected consumer prices to rise 0.6% in the quarter and by 1.7% from a year earlier.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Futures are higher due to fears that the coronavirus outbreak could damage global growth and U.S. Treasury bond yields have fallen as a result.
The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting today and is widely expected to hold interest rates stable. Traders are likely to be watching for fresh cues on how the U.S. central bank controls short term rates.
Since the Fed cut interest rates in October, its third and final reduction in borrowing costs in 2019, policy makers have agreed to keep their target rate in the current range of 1.50% and 1.75% until there is some significant change in the economic outlook.
There is a 74% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Last week the probability was in the 68% area.
It is my minority opinion that the statement and, or the following press conference will be a bit on the dovish side.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3369.00 Resistance 3300.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 97.700 Resistance 98.100
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.10170 Resistance 1.10650
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .91700 Resistance .91980
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .75750 Resistance .76050
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .6740 Resistance .6790
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 159^0 Resistance 162^4
February 20Gold
Support 1558.0 Resistance 1575.0
March 20 Crude Oil
Support 53.20 Resistance 54.55
March 20Copper
Support 2.5700 Resistance 2.6100
