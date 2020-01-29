Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 29 Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets Cocoa - YTD up 5.47% Futures started the session stronger yesterday but fell on news that much needed rain moved through parts of Ghana and the Ivory Coast. Remember it has been hot and dry for several weeks now and prices have rallied from 2388 to 2789 over the course of a month. From a trading standpoint the market needs to close over 2767 or punch through 2800 to resume the bull trend. Support at 2697 was broken yesterday and follow through selling had started this current session and the next downside target is a washout down to 2616 the 50% retracement. R2 - 2800 R1 - 2767 S1 - 2616 S2 - 2576 Downside target = 2617 Reversal point = 2800 .Learn Strategies to trade futures and options like the pros with more than 40 hours of educational videos and Q&A sessions Blue Line Futures Trading Education If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to register https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-trading-education

