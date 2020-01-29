Boeing (BA) reported a 4th Quarter December 2019 loss of $2.33 per share. The consensus earnings estimate was $1.73 per share on revenue of $21.7 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Emini S&P futures would have tanked nicely on such a bearish report but today, we are holding as this bad news was expected since the grounding of the 737-MAX jetliner and C-Level changes with the organization. So what to expect here in terms of the stock price as we appear to be rallying pre-market to this huge miss. We present the chart for Boeing, which is looking like a buy in the short term and give you the trade idea below. Always know that technical analysis ignores fundamentals and analyzes price and value over time.
Trade idea:
- Entry: $314.48 (We are in a long position ourselves with Boeing since 10:30 am yesterday)
- Direction: Long
- Stop: $311.70
- Profit target: $ 331.78
Chart
isk Disclosure:Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although, TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
