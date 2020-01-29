Crude Oil Price Update Bullish EIA Report Could Drive Market into $55.16



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures are edging higher on Wednesday on profit-taking and short-covering after nearly a weeklong sell-off. The catalysts behind the early strength are reports that OPEC could extend oil output cuts if the spread of the deadly coronavirus hurts demand, and an industry report showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles. At 11:21 GMT,March WTI crude oilis trading $53.85, up $0.37 or +0.69%. Later today at 15:30 GMT, official figures from theU.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)will be released. The government report is expected to show a 700,000-barrel build. Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 4.3-million-barrel drop in crude oil inventories. Traders were pricing in a 482,000-barrel build. Read the full review: https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/crude-oil-price-update-bullish-eia-report-could-drive-market-into-55-16-629262

