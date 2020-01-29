S&P500, ES futures market
Wednesday forecast, January 29
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3292, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 33.01.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3281.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3273 and then 3263.75.
Weekly forecast, January 27 - 31
Most important news of this week
MMonday: EU German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jan), US New Home Sales (Dec)
Tuesday: US Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Dec)
Wednesday: US Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories, FOMC Statement, Fed Interest Rate Decision, FOMC Press Conference
Thursday: EU Unemployment Rate (Dec), US GDP (QoQ) (Q4)
Friday: EU CPI (YoY) (Jan), GDP (YoY), US Michigan Consumer
Forecast and technical analysis
Downtrend
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 3261.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 3220.25 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 3161.
Uptrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3261.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3291 - 3301.25.
Monthly forecast, January - February
Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3198, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3263 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3312.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3198, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3155 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 3069.