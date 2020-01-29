S&P 500 may continue uptrend above resistance 3292 to resistance 3301



S&P500, ES futures market

Wednesday forecast, January 29

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3292, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 33.01.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3281.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3273 and then 3263.75.



Weekly forecast, January 27 - 31

Most important news of this week

MMonday: EU German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jan), US New Home Sales (Dec)

Tuesday: US Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Dec)

Wednesday: US Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories, FOMC Statement, Fed Interest Rate Decision, FOMC Press Conference

Thursday: EU Unemployment Rate (Dec), US GDP (QoQ) (Q4)

Friday: EU CPI (YoY) (Jan), GDP (YoY), US Michigan Consumer



Forecast and technical analysis

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 3261.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 3220.25 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 3161.

Uptrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3261.75, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3291 - 3301.25. Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 3198, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3263 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 3312.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3198, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3155 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 3069.



Recent articles from this author S&P 500 may continue uptrend above resistance 3292 to resistance 3301

WTI Crude oil may continue uptrend above 54.25 to 54.85

GOLD have uptrend to resistance 1575.3 while trading above support 1567.8

EUR/USD will continue downtrend below 1.1100 to 1.0940

S&P500 may start an uptrend above 3252 to 3291

About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.