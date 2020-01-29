GOLD, GC Futures market

Wednesday forecast, January 29

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1567.5, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1575.3 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1581.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start from resistance 1575.3 or as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1567.5, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1562.





GOLD, spot market

Wednesday forecast, January 29

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1567.8, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1575.5 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1582 - 1588.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start from resistance 1575.5 or as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1567.8, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1563 and 1557.





Weekly forecast, January 27 - 31

Most important news of this week

Monday: EU German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jan), US New Home Sales (Dec)

Tuesday: US Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Dec)

Wednesday: US Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories, FOMC Statement, Fed Interest Rate Decision, FOMC Press Conference

Thursday: EU Unemployment Rate (Dec), US GDP (QoQ) (Q4)

Friday: EU CPI (YoY) (Jan), GDP (YoY), US Michigan Consumer



Forecast and technical analysis

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1588, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1611.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1570, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1557 and 1534.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1557, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1616.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1557, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1513.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor