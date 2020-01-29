EUR/USD, 6E futures market

Wednesday forecast, January 29

Uptrend

An uptrend will start from support 1.1030, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1050 and 1.1060.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1030, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1015 and 1.0970.





EUR/USD spot market

Uptrend

An uptrend will start from support 1.1100, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1017 and 1.107.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1100, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0981 and 1.0940.





Weekly forecast, January 27 - 31

Most important news of this week

Monday: EU German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jan), US New Home Sales (Dec)

Tuesday: US Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Dec)

Wednesday: US Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories, FOMC Statement, Fed Interest Rate Decision, FOMC Press Conference

Thursday: EU Unemployment Rate (Dec), US GDP (QoQ) (Q4)

Friday: EU CPI (YoY) (Jan), GDP (YoY), US Michigan Consumer



Forecast and technical analysis

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1017, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0940.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1036, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1105.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1075 and 1.1020.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270 and 1.1370.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor