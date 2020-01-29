GBP/USDcontinues to put strong pressure on the key 1.30 line, which has psychological significance. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3012, down 0.08% on the day. In economic news, British data was mixed. The BRC Shop Price Index came in at -0.3%, as inflation levels remain weak. The Nationwide House Price Index rebounded with a gain of 0.5%, up from 0.1% in the previous release.

BoE Rate Decision Too Close to Call

Investors are keeping a keen eye on the Bank of England, which will release the monthlybenchmark rateon Thursday. Policymakers have been hinting at a rate cut, and the economy is showing signs that a rate cut could be beneficial. Inflation levels have been falling andCPIslipped to just 1.3% in December, well below the BoE inflation target of 2.0%. Retail sales were down by 1% in the three months to December, compared to the previous three months. However, the employment market remains strong, and manufacturing and services have shown some improvement. Robert Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of America, says he expects the BoE to cut rates to 0.50 percent. Other analysts, however, are projecting that the BoE will sit this one out and maintain current rates.