rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

GBP/USD Markets Eye BoE, Pound Pushes on Key 1.30 Level
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

GBP/USDcontinues to put strong pressure on the key 1.30 line, which has psychological significance. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3012, down 0.08% on the day. In economic news, British data was mixed. The BRC Shop Price Index came in at -0.3%, as inflation levels remain weak. The Nationwide House Price Index rebounded with a gain of 0.5%, up from 0.1% in the previous release.

BoE Rate Decision Too Close to Call

Investors are keeping a keen eye on the Bank of England, which will release the monthlybenchmark rateon Thursday. Policymakers have been hinting at a rate cut, and the economy is showing signs that a rate cut could be beneficial. Inflation levels have been falling andCPIslipped to just 1.3% in December, well below the BoE inflation target of 2.0%. Retail sales were down by 1% in the three months to December, compared to the previous three months. However, the employment market remains strong, and manufacturing and services have shown some improvement. Robert Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of America, says he expects the BoE to cut rates to 0.50 percent. Other analysts, however, are projecting that the BoE will sit this one out and maintain current rates.

Technical Analysis

I continue to monitor the 1.300 level, which is under strong pressure in support. This line was tested on Tuesday and this will likely repeat on Wednesday. Below, there is support at 1.2950. On the upside, the 50-EMA is situated just above the pair, at 1.3022. There is a resistance line close by at 1.3050, followed by resistance at the round number of 1.3100.

Read the full article here:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/gbp-usd-markets-eye-boe-pound-pushes-on-key-1-30-level-628917



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy